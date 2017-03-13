Saudi king in Japan, wants to diversify economy

Tokyo • Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed Monday to explore ways to bolster Japanese investment and trade in the Middle Eastern nation, possibly by setting up special economic zones there.

King Salman and about a thousand businesspeople from Saudi Arabia are in Japan for talks this week focusing on the economy, as the country seeks a less oil-dependent growth strategy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Salman that Japan wants to "vigorously advance its ties with Saudi Arabia, which is the linchpin of stability in the Middle East."

The visit is the first by a Saudi king in 46 years, though Salman visited more recently as crown prince.