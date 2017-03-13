Only one state, Alaska, lost jobs in January

Washington • Employers boosted hiring in 13 U.S. states in January, while employment changed little in 36 states.

The Labor Department says Alaska is the only state to show a significant decline in jobs, shedding 2,100.

Nationwide, hiring picked up in January as employers added 238,000 jobs, a clear improvement over last year's average gains. A broad rebound in the global economy and greater optimism among U.S. businesses have spurred more hiring. More positive jobs data came out last Friday, when the government reported hiring and wage gains were healthy in February, and the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.