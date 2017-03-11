Sun Valley Resort to remodel and expand Sun Valley Inn

Sun Valley, Idaho • Officials approved a request by Sun Valley Resort to remodel the Sun Valley Inn and expand it by 17,000 square feet.

The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the plan Thursday, the Idaho Mountain Express reported (http://bit.ly/2no6c54).

The project will include renovating guest rooms and is expected to start in September and be finished by June 2018. Architect Michael Bulls said the number of upper level guest rooms will drop from 20 to 17 as rooms are expanded.

"There's need to expand these rooms for a little better offering," he told the commissioners. "It's very much a continuation of the ongoing effort to update and revitalize the Sun Valley Village area."