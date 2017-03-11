Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Sun Valley Resort to remodel and expand Sun Valley Inn

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 8 minutes ago

Sun Valley, Idaho • Officials approved a request by Sun Valley Resort to remodel the Sun Valley Inn and expand it by 17,000 square feet.

The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the plan Thursday, the Idaho Mountain Express reported (http://bit.ly/2no6c54).

The project will include renovating guest rooms and is expected to start in September and be finished by June 2018. Architect Michael Bulls said the number of upper level guest rooms will drop from 20 to 17 as rooms are expanded.

"There's need to expand these rooms for a little better offering," he told the commissioners. "It's very much a continuation of the ongoing effort to update and revitalize the Sun Valley Village area."

The project will also renovate and expand Bald Mountain Pizza restaurant, which includes building an outdoor dining terrace. More meeting rooms will be added between the pizza restaurant and the Ram Restaurant.

The central Idaho area is a tourist destination that boosts the economy. The planned renovation follows work on Sun Valley Lodge several years ago.

"It's still the Sun Valley Village. People just get their pizzas faster," said Commission Chairman Ken Herich, noting he doubts anyone will notice the change when the work is finished.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()