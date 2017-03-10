Defense budget jump won’t help economy much

Granted, Trump proposed the increase more as a way to strengthen America's military than to create jobs.

———

UNCLEAR IMPACT

The impact on the economy will depend on how Trump spends the $54 billion, experts say. The president has yet to offer specifics.

During the campaign, Trump often said the military is too small to accomplish its missions, and he pledged to increase the Navy's active fleet to 350 ships. Current plans call for expanding the Navy to 308 ships from the current 272.

The impact of recruiting more soldiers and paying for their training and wages would be different than the impact of ordering more naval ships or F-35 fighter jets. Investing more in producing ships and jets would likely produce fewer jobs.

And a large portion of this increase could be spent internally at the defense department.

"I would expect that much of the increase of the defense budget we're talking about would be consumed internally by the Defense Department," said Todd Harrison, who analyzes defense spending for the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

With so much of the U.S. economy dependent on consumer spending, defense spending doesn't make a significant impact, said Fordham University economist Giacomo Santangelo.

"If his intention is economic growth, he shouldn't be talking about defense spending. If he wants to talk about defense, he should talk about our defense needs," Santangelo said.

———

TOUGH TRADEOFFS

To pay for the increase in defense spending, Trump has proposed $54 billion in cuts to foreign aid and domestic agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

Those cuts are likely to draw strong opposition from Democrats in Congress, and the plan has been criticized by some Republicans who question Trump's decision to exempt Social Security and Medicare from cuts.