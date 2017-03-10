Bitcoin plummets 18% as SEC rejects Winklevoss plan

U.S. regulators rejected an exchange-traded fund based on bitcoin, wiping out weeks of gains for the digital currency as investors speculated the Securities and Exchange Commission would approve the security.

The SEC refused to grant an exemption that would have let the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust trade on the Bats BZX Exchange, according to a filing posted Friday on the regulator's website. The decision ended a months-long rally that pushed the virtual money's value higher than gold. Bitcoin fell as much as 18 percent against the dollar to $978.76 after the decision, the lowest intraday price in a month.

Friday's decision doesn't close the door on a possible future ETF based on bitcoin, but it makes the path more complicated. The SEC rejected the application because the Bats exchange would be unable to enter into necessary surveillance-sharing agreements given that "significant markets for bitcoin are unregulated," according to a filing on the agency's website. "The Commission does not find the proposed rule change to be consistent with the Exchange Act."