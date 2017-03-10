Treasuries rise as jobs report favors rate hike

• "It is a relief trade in Treasuries," TD Securities strategist Priya Misra said. "It allows the Fed to hike in March but keeps the theme of three hikes this year."

• The jobs report showed a bigger-than-forecast increase in nonfarm payrolls, with upward revision to January, and a smaller-than-forecast increase in average hourly earnings, also with an upward revision to January; other curbs on reaction to the payrolls beat included: Reliance on weather-dependent construction payrolls, which increased most since March 2007287k increase in private-sector payrolls reported by ADP Wednesday, vs 187k median forecasts, may have pushed market expectations for nonfarm payrolls above economists' median estimate compiled by Bloomberg

• Yields temporarily rebounded from session lows into the European close led by euro-zone bond markets, which fell on report ECB discussed whether it could raise rates before ending QE; German 10Y yield rose 6bp, narrowing the U.S.-German 10Y spread to 209bp, a one-month lowGerman 5s30s led U.S. curve off its highs, flattening by 6bp as German intermediate sector led yields higher

• Technical drivers for the UST rally included yields near major support levels; for 10Y, the 2.60%-2.62% zone that includes last year's post-Election Day highs; for 30Y, 3.25% yield level "is perhaps the most critical support in the bond market right now" as it marks the top of "a really well-defined bull channel that has been in place for over a quarter century," William O'Donnell, U.S. rates desk strategist at Citigroup, said in report this week

• Also, various measures of positioning in the UST market show that bets on higher yields are widespread, creating an incentive for profit-taking as yields rise; speculators have record net short positions in eurodollars and 10Y futures, while Citigroup in a survey released Thursday found the biggest net short position since June 2014

• Strategists also see fundamental reasons to buy Treasuries; TD this week recommended buying the UST 10Y, targeting a drop in its yield to 2.40%, based on fiscal policy uncertainty, low end-point of Fed cycle and low global yields

• Yields remain higher on the week by 5bp-10bp, second straight weekly increase, with all three of this week's auctions -- 3Y, 10Y and 30Y -- above their auction yields.