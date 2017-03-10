Treasuries rise as jobs report favors rate hike

Quantcast
By ELIZABETH STANTON Bloomberg News
Treasuries rose Friday, paring weekly declines, after the February jobs report left expectations for the path of Federal Reserve rate increases largely intact.

Yields were lower by two to four basis points at 3 p.m. in New York, with the 10-year falling by 3 basis points to 2.58 percent. It reached 2.622 percent during Asian trading hours, the highest level this year.

A two-week selloff in Treasuries had been driven by a surge in expectations that the Federal Open Market Committee will raise interest rates at its March 15 meeting, and the possibility that the jobs report might lead the market to price in more than two additional hikes this year.

• "It is a relief trade in Treasuries," TD Securities strategist Priya Misra said. "It allows the Fed to hike in March but keeps the theme of three hikes this year."

• The jobs report showed a bigger-than-forecast increase in nonfarm payrolls, with upward revision to January, and a smaller-than-forecast increase in average hourly earnings, also with an upward revision to January; other curbs on reaction to the payrolls beat included: Reliance on weather-dependent construction payrolls, which increased most since March 2007287k increase in private-sector payrolls reported by ADP Wednesday, vs 187k median forecasts, may have pushed market expectations for nonfarm payrolls above economists' median estimate compiled by Bloomberg

• Yields temporarily rebounded from session lows into the European close led by euro-zone bond markets, which fell on report ECB discussed whether it could raise rates before ending QE; German 10Y yield rose 6bp, narrowing the U.S.-German 10Y spread to 209bp, a one-month lowGerman 5s30s led U.S. curve off its highs, flattening by 6bp as German intermediate sector led yields higher

• Technical drivers for the UST rally included yields near major support levels; for 10Y, the 2.60%-2.62% zone that includes last year's post-Election Day highs; for 30Y, 3.25% yield level "is perhaps the most critical support in the bond market right now" as it marks the top of "a really well-defined bull channel that has been in place for over a quarter century," William O'Donnell, U.S. rates desk strategist at Citigroup, said in report this week

• Also, various measures of positioning in the UST market show that bets on higher yields are widespread, creating an incentive for profit-taking as yields rise; speculators have record net short positions in eurodollars and 10Y futures, while Citigroup in a survey released Thursday found the biggest net short position since June 2014

• Strategists also see fundamental reasons to buy Treasuries; TD this week recommended buying the UST 10Y, targeting a drop in its yield to 2.40%, based on fiscal policy uncertainty, low end-point of Fed cycle and low global yields

• Yields remain higher on the week by 5bp-10bp, second straight weekly increase, with all three of this week's auctions -- 3Y, 10Y and 30Y -- above their auction yields.

 

