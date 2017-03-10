Ulta Beauty, Genesco soar; Zumiez falls

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• Applied Materials Inc., up 74 cents to $38.12

Technology companies made some of the biggest gains on the market Friday.

• Genesco Inc., up $4.90 to $61.30

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories reported a far bigger profit than expected and gave a strong annual forecast.

• Ulta Beauty Inc., up $12.65 to $286.42

The beauty products retailer posted a larger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

• Southwest Airlines Co., down 48 cents to $55.88

The airline lowered a first-quarter revenue projection after it reported its February results.