Ulta Beauty, Genesco soar; Zumiez falls

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
• Applied Materials Inc., up 74 cents to $38.12
Technology companies made some of the biggest gains on the market Friday.
• Genesco Inc., up $4.90 to $61.30
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories reported a far bigger profit than expected and gave a strong annual forecast.
• Ulta Beauty Inc., up $12.65 to $286.42
The beauty products retailer posted a larger profit and better sales than analysts expected.
• Southwest Airlines Co., down 48 cents to $55.88
The airline lowered a first-quarter revenue projection after it reported its February results.