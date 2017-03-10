Volkswagen pleads guilty, agrees to $4.3 billion fine

Even after that admission, company employees were busy deleting computer files and other evidence, VW's general counsel Manfred Doess acknowledged to U.S. District Judge Sean Cox.

Summing up the scandal, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Neal said it was a "calculated offense," not a "momentary lapse of judgment."

The judge said he wanted more time to study the terms of the punishment negotiated by the U.S. Justice Department, including a $2.8 billion criminal fine. He set a sentencing date of April 21.

"This is a very, very serious offense," Cox said.

An attorney for 300 VW owners who have opted out of a larger court settlement objected to the penalty, contending that owners were entitled to restitution through the criminal court. But the Justice Department and VW argued that the company agreed to pay $11 billion in restitution to owners through a civil lawsuit, and that was sufficient. That was part of a $15 billion civil settlement with U.S. environmental authorities and car owners approved last year.

Although the cost is staggering and would bankrupt many companies, VW has the money, with $33 billion in cash on hand.

Under its agreement, VW must cooperate in the investigation and let an independent monitor oversee compliance for three years. Separately, seven Volkswagen employees have been charged in the scandal.