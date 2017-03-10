Volkswagen pleads guilty, agrees to $4.3 billion fine

Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy and obstruction of justice and agreed to pay a $4.3 billion penalty for a brazen scheme to program nearly 600,000 vehicles to cheat on U.S. emissions tests.
The criminal and civil penalty, if approved by a federal judge, would be the largest ever levied by the U.S. government against an automaker. VW's total cost of the scandal now has been pegged at about $21 billion, including a pledge to repair or buy back vehicles.
U.S. regulators confronted VW about the software after West Virginia University researchers discovered differences in testing and real-world emissions of harmful nitrogen oxide. Volkswagen at first denied the use of the so-called defeat device but finally admitted it in September 2015.