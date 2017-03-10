Weekly recalls: Portable table saws, snowshoes

More than 40,000 portable table saws are being recalled because the stand can collapse unexpectedly.
Other recalled consumer products include defective snowshoes and chairs. Here's a more detailed look:
PORTABLE TABLE SAWS
DETAILS: Model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws. "15 AMP 10-inch table saw," "Sears Brands Mgt. Corp." and the model and serial numbers are printed on a silver label on the front. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters: RSN, RSP, RSQ, RSR, RSS, RST, RSU, RSV, RSW, RSX, RSY, RSZ, RTN, RTP, RTQ, RTR, RTS, RTT, RTU, RTV, RTW, RTX, RTY, RTZ, RUN, RUP, RUQ, RUR, RUS, RUT. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016.