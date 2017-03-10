Weekly recalls: Portable table saws, snowshoes

WHY: The table saw's stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.

INCIDENTS: 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.

HOW MANY: About 46,000.

FOR MORE: Call Rexon at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.sears.com and clicking "Product Recalls" for more information.

SNOWSHOES

DETAILS: L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25"-30" and L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25"-30". The recalled snowshoes have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene with "ADVENTURE ADJ 25-30" printed on the side and "L.L. Bean" printed on the front. The recalled snowshoe package includes the recalled snowshoes, adjustable snowshoe poles and a bag. They were sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from November 2016 through February 2017.

WHY: The plastic material on the snowshoes can weaken and break during use, posing a fall hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the plastic on the snowshoes cracking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET any day or visit www.llbean.com and click on "Recall and Safety Info" at the bottom of the page for more information.

GIRLS' HOODED SWEATSHIRTS