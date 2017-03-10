Quantcast
Weekly recalls: Portable table saws, snowshoes

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

More than 40,000 portable table saws are being recalled because the stand can collapse unexpectedly.

Other recalled consumer products include defective snowshoes and chairs. Here's a more detailed look:

PORTABLE TABLE SAWS

DETAILS: Model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws. "15 AMP 10-inch table saw," "Sears Brands Mgt. Corp." and the model and serial numbers are printed on a silver label on the front. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters: RSN, RSP, RSQ, RSR, RSS, RST, RSU, RSV, RSW, RSX, RSY, RSZ, RTN, RTP, RTQ, RTR, RTS, RTT, RTU, RTV, RTW, RTX, RTY, RTZ, RUN, RUP, RUQ, RUR, RUS, RUT. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016.

WHY: The table saw's stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.

INCIDENTS: 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.

HOW MANY: About 46,000.

FOR MORE: Call Rexon at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.sears.com and clicking "Product Recalls" for more information.

SNOWSHOES

DETAILS: L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25"-30" and L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25"-30". The recalled snowshoes have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene with "ADVENTURE ADJ 25-30" printed on the side and "L.L. Bean" printed on the front. The recalled snowshoe package includes the recalled snowshoes, adjustable snowshoe poles and a bag. They were sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from November 2016 through February 2017.

WHY: The plastic material on the snowshoes can weaken and break during use, posing a fall hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the plastic on the snowshoes cracking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET any day or visit www.llbean.com and click on "Recall and Safety Info" at the bottom of the page for more information.

GIRLS' HOODED SWEATSHIRTS

