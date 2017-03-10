China demands apology from German T-shirt retailer

Berlin • The Chinese Embassy in Berlin demanded Friday that a German online retailer stop selling a line of T-shirts with slogans it says are insulting to China.

The offerings from retailer Spreadshirt.de include T-shirts with slogans like "Save a dog, Eat a Chinese," "Save a shark, Eat a Chinese," and an image of two faux Chinese alphabet characters having sex, with the caption "Now I understand Chinese."

The embassy said in a statement that it has complained to the German government and is seeking an apology, an explanation and for the offending shirts to be pulled.

However, the head of the Leipzig-based company, Philip Rooke, said he planned to keep the disputed designs available for purchase.