British phone monopoly to divest network arm

London • BT, Britain's former telephone monopoly, agreed Friday to hive off a unit that oversees the network used by all of the country's phone and broadband providers in response to competition concerns.
Communications regulator Ofcom said the company will turn its Openreach unit into an independent entity that will have its own board and chief executive while remaining part of BT Group.
Ofcom ordered the separation in November because of concerns BT wasn't consulting with other telecommunications firms about projects that affect them. The agreement allows the split to take place without the delays that would have been caused by the sale of Openreach, Ofcom said.