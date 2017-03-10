South African taxi drivers protest Uber

Johannesburg • South African taxi drivers on Friday blocked roads around Johannesburg's main international airport to protest against ride-hailing company Uber, causing some passengers to miss their flights.

The protest by drivers with metered cabs, who say Uber unfairly siphons business from them, caused morning traffic jams on two highways near O.R. Tambo International Airport. Police later cleared the roads.

The impact of the blockade will continue "to be felt throughout the day due to earlier delays, particularly on flights that need to return to O. R. Tambo International Airport," Airports Company South Africa, which manages the airport, said in a statement. "Airlines have informed the airport that passengers that missed flights in the morning are being accommodated on other flights."