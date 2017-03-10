Sweden detains Russian for alleged bribery

"All I can say is that my client denies any wrongdoing," said his lawyer, Cristina Berger, adding it was up to the Stockholm District Court to decide on March 24 whether to remand Pavlov in custody.

Forsberg said emails seized in October 2016 during a search of Bombardier offices in Sweden were considered evidence in the case.

He said that the suspicion is that Azerbaijani officials cooperated with Bombardier, which is headquartered in Canada, to "receive rewards for having favored the Bombardier contract."

"Despite the fact that Bombardier was in fifth place in terms of price, it won the contract in 2013 and competitors with better prices were disqualified by the railway authority in Azerbaijan," Forsberg said.

In 2013, Bombardier was part of a consortium awarded a $288-million contract to supply signaling equipment for a 503-kilometer (312-mile) track along a corridor connecting Asia and Europe to Azerbaijan Railways. Bombardier then said it was its "first major signaling contract in Azebaijian."

Forsberg said Azerbaijani companies made $56 million in earnings from the contract.

The allegations against Pavlov also included dealings with a private company that joined the consortium that won the tender with Bombardier. Swedish broadcaster SVT and news agency TT report that the private company, based in London, added 550 percent to the overall price when selling the equipment to Bombardier Azerbaijan.

Bombardier Inc. spokeswoman Barbara Grimm said the company is cooperating with Swedish authorities and will provide more information when available and appropriate.

If tried and found guilty, the maximum penalty in Sweden is six years, Forsberg said.