Montana looking at how to lure Outdoor Retailer

"We have a brand, and that brand has to do with our public lands, clean air and clean water," Bullock said.

"We're trying to get more and more of the trade shows located here in Montana," Bullock said. "Whether Montana could have the capacity to do so — I mean our convention center space isn't certainly what Salt Lake is, but we'll continue to have conversations with them and others on how we can get more of the trade shows."

Montana is at a disadvantage because it does not have the same kind of amenities as Colorado and Oregon, including the necessary venues and hotel rooms to host exhibitors and as many as 20,000 attendees.

Billings, the state's largest city, has about 5,000 hotel rooms — hardly enough to accommodate the show's visitors.

Nevertheless, state officials said they would continue discussions with show organizers to pitch Montana as a possible setting.

State officials acknowledge that the task is an ambitious one and they have work to do to land large gatherings like the retailers show.

The first task is getting an invite to bid from organizers.

"We would be happy to respond if we were to receive it," said Ken Fichtler, the governor's chief business development officer.

Fichtler said the state would have to think creatively in drafting its bid, particularly because of constraints in the availability of large venues. That could mean spreading out the expo across several communities or hosting a scaled-down version of the trade expo.

"We're talking about outdoor retailers here, so they might enjoy a drive across Montana," Fichtler said.

Luring the show would boost Montana's manufacturing sector, particularly those focused on outdoor products. And it could enhance the state's reputation not only as a recreational destination but also as a business incubator.

On Thursday, Bullock convened representatives from 30 Montana-based outdoor companies at the Capitol to talk about strengthening business opportunities for a growing outdoor manufacturing industry and broach the idea of hosting the show.

"Montana has growing manufacturing sector, almost 400 businesses and was recognized as the Silicon Valley for outdoor gear. So we have to capitalize on that growth," Bullock said in an interview.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, Montana's outdoor economy generates 64,000 jobs, $1.5 billion in wages, $5.8 billion in consumer spending and $403 million in state and local tax revenue.