Nine things you’re doing wrong in a cocktail bar

2. Adhering to your no-added-sugar diet.

Here's the way it works when a professional mixes a drink: Any cocktail that includes citrus or some kind of acidic ingredient needs a sweetener for balance. It's what every bartender strives for, a balance among strong, sweet, and sour, and to completely cut out one of the pillars will create something you will not want to drink. Trust me. In the event that you are especially sensitive to sweetness or don't want any sugar in your cocktail, say, "I take my drinks very dry" or order a highball, such as whisky soda or a gin rickey. Or a shot.

3. Substituting your favorite spirit.

If you prefer a Beefeater Martini or a Wild Turkey Manhattan, you're more than welcome to request one-and I recommend it-in a classic cocktail. But "house" cocktails created by the bar staff are a different matter. That bartender specifically chose the gin, rum, mezcal, etc., for their creation. Asking the bartender to substitute your favorite bottle is the equivalent of a hasty move in a game of Jenga: It has the potential to topple the stack and ruin the drink. The one exception: If your last name is Beam or Daniels.

4. Sending back half-empty drinks.

You have every right to enjoy your $15 (and maybe $15+) cocktail. If it's flawed in a way that will diminish your experience, you should ask for a replacement. Any good bar will respect your choice.

But there's a right time and way to do this-as soon as you've tasted the drink, and by making eye contact with your server or bartender when they're in your vicinity. It's never fun to have a drink you mixed sent back, so be nice when you ask for something else, and don't yell across any distance to get someone's attention. If you take this route, order something you know you like, so there's no repeat performance. No one wants to hear you didn't like your cocktail twice in a row, or after you've finished half of it, which is the universal sign that it was satisfactory.

5. Dissing the server.

Nothing is more demeaning to people who take pride in their work than assuming they don't know the product they're working with. If you have a technical question about a spirit, cocktail, or anything related, first ask the person who's taking care of you. Many top cocktail bars, including mine, rotate their bar staff on and off the floor. If you're at PDT, chances are you're being served by a bartender. Remember the hashtag .respect.

6. Tipping $1 tip per drink.

Tipping is personal, so I'm not going to tell you how much-or even if-you should tip. But I will say that the amount of elbow grease that goes into the juices, syrups, infusions, and preparation of your $15 Gin Gin Mule is significantly more than the bottle of Stella someone opened at your local. Most guests tip 20 percent for fancy cocktails. You don't have to, but you should know what's standard.

7. Guilt ordering a cocktail.