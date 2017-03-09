Gold nears $1,200 in worst run since October

Gold is sliding toward $1,200 an ounce in its longest losing run since October as positive U.S. economic figures reinforce expectations that yields on other investments will rise this year.

Bullion for immediate delivery fell 0.5 percent to $1,202.78 an ounce by 2:08 p.m. in New York after touching the lowest level since Feb. 1, according to Bloomberg generic pricing.

It slid for a fourth day as yields on 10-year Treasuries extended gains. Gold futures posted an eight straight loss in the longest slump since July 2015.

The precious metal has been hit by Federal Reserve officials including Chair Janet Yellen talking up the prospect of higher rates this month.