One of these managers may be next to lead AIG

On the other hand: He's currently running a $37.7 billion firm, the world's largest broker.

• William Jurgensen: AIG director, ex-CEO of Insurer Nationwide

Why he could be a good fit: He's one of a few of the insurer's directors that has experience in the insurance industry. Jurgensen, the former CEO of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., is the chairman of AIG's audit committee, and a member of the risk and capital committee.

On the other hand: He's 65, which is on the older side for a CEO. (The average age for the companies in the S&P 500 Index is 57, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.) He hasn't led an insurance company since 2009 and he's never run a publicly traded firm.

• Peter Fisher: AIG director

Why he could be a good fit: Fisher was an executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and has also worked for the U.S. Treasury Department, and that experience can prove helpful as AIG faces a changing regulatory environment as a systemically important financial institution. AIG also has more than $320 billion in investments, and Fisher previously was an executive at BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager.

On the other hand: He's never been CEO of a publicly traded company, or an insurer, which means he doesn't have the underwriting expertise many have derided Hancock for lacking.

• Brian Duperreault: CEO of Hamilton Insurance Group

Why he could be a good fit: He's one of the industry's most respected executives, and his current company already has a partnership with AIG in insuring small businesses. He worked at AIG for years, rising to become an executive, then leaving to become CEO of rival Ace Ltd. He then went to lead brokerage Marsh & McLennan during the 2008 financial crisis before leaving in 2012, then starting Hamilton. Elyse Greenspan, an analyst at Wells Fargo & Co., said in a note to clients Thursday that Duperreault could be on the short list of candidates for the role.

On the other hand: Hamilton is linked to hedge fund firm Two Sigma Investments, one of the best known quantitative money managers, and his investors have been happy with the partnership. Duperreault, at age 69, may want to end his career at a steadily expanding company instead of AIG, which has been going through years of restructuring.

• Rob Schimek: CEO of AIG's commercial unit

Why he could be a good fit: Schimek has been working side by side with Hancock on AIG's restructuring over the past few years, striking reinsurance deals with Swiss Re AG and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in which AIG will still be responsible for handling claims for clients. Schimek could help provide a sense of continuity. On the other hand: AIG's commercial unit has had a host of problems. The business has posted several billions of dollars of losses to cover reserves as claims swelled, and leadership had to tweak financial targets.

• Peter Zaffino: CEO of Marsh Inc.