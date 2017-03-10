Dodgers’ Boehly leading $100M DraftKings investment

DraftKings has closed a funding round led by Los Angeles Dodgers part owner Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries, the company said.
DraftKings' emailed statement Thursday in response to a Bloomberg inquiry didn't disclose how much was raised in the investment, the first since it agreed to merge with FanDuel Inc. The Series E1 round is for more than $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.
"We were looking for a funding partner who could bring additional depth to the table," DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said in the statement. Eldridge Industries, whose properties include Dick Clark Productions as well as Billboard magazine and the Hollywood Reporter, has a "deep bench of experts to help fuel DraftKings' continuing growth as a sports entertainment company."