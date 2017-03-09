Greece: IMF says bailout talks still have issues

Athens • Greece's government wound up more talks with its creditors Thursday without a breakthrough that would unfreeze bailout payments, and the International Monetary Fund warned that "much work" remained before differences could be resolved.

The current negotiations initially were scheduled to end last year, and the delay has raised doubts about whether 2017 will be the year the country emerges from years of recession and flat growth.

"There has been progress in some important areas and, we welcome that. However, differences remain in important areas," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in Washington.

"It's still too early to speculate on when an agreement might be reached," Rice said.