Sears, Marathon rise as PPG, Staples drop

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

• Halliburton Co., down 40 cents to $50.89

The price of oil continued to slip and the struggles of energy companies deepened.

• Sears Holdings Corp., up 52 cents to $8.01

The retailer posted a smaller quarterly loss than analysts expected as it worked to reduce costs.

• PPG Industries Inc., down $3.90 to $102.93

The paint and coatings maker says it offered to buy Dutch company Akzo Nobel.

• Staples Inc., down 47 cents to $8.49

The office supply retailer said it will close 70 more stores after it reported weak quarterly results.