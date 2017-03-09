Stock surge lifts U.S. household wealth to $92.8T

And younger Americans are less likely to be homeowners than previous generations, as renting increased in the wake of the housing bubble. They have missed out on the rebound in home prices that began in 2012.

Typically, an increase in household wealth can boost overall spending and help accelerate growth. By some estimates, Americans spend three to five cents for every dollar of additional wealth, what economists call the "wealth effect."

Yet with wealth gains more concentrated among richer and older households, who are less likely to spend more, that effect may be limited.

The wealthiest 1 percent held 42 percent of the nation's wealth in 2012, the latest data available, according to research published earlier this year by economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of the University of California-Berkeley.

And according to a paper released earlier in December by Saez, Zucman and Thomas Piketty, the richest 1 percent of Americans derive more than half their income from capital assets such as homes, stocks and bonds, as well as their share of pension savings.

The bottom 90 percent of Americans earn less than 20 percent of their income from capital, and most of that in the form of pension fund savings.

U.S. household wealth fell sharply in the Great Recession as home prices and financial markets plummeted, wiping out more than $11 trillion in asset values. Net worth fell to $56 trillion in 2008.