Stock surge lifts U.S. household wealth to $92.8T

Washington • The stock market's rise to record levels fueled a big increase in U.S. household wealth in the final three months of last year.
The wealth gains could lead to more spending that would lift the economy, but the increases aren't widely shared.
Americans' stock and mutual fund portfolios jumped $728 billion in value in the October-December quarter, the Federal Reserve said Thursday . Home values rose $557 billion.
Total household wealth increased 2.3 percent to $92.8 trillion. The figure includes checking and savings accounts, and subtracts mortgages and other debt,
Still, not all Americans are reaping the gains. The wealthiest 10 percent of Americans own 80 percent of the stock market.