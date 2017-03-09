Iowa agency that fought farm runoff may be cut

But supporters of the Des Moines Water Works, an independent utility that has served the region for a century, say the move is a bold show of power by farm interests in a legislature where conservatives now hold sway.

"This is just a smoke screen," said Bill Stowe, the utility's CEO. "It's based on protecting industrial agriculture."

The legislation ending the utility was proposed by a pig farmer who lives nearly 100 miles from Des Moines whose farm has been fined for mishandling hog waste. The legislation is moving through an agriculture committee, rather than a government-focused panel.

It's hard to overstate the importance of farming in Iowa, the nation's leader in the production of corn, eggs and pork. The state of just over 3 million people has 22 million hogs and 55 million chickens on about 9,000 large-scale animal farms.

Much of the 20 billion gallons of liquid manure produced annually is spread as fertilizer on farmland, and runoff is blamed for causing more than 750 Iowa waterways to be reported to the Environmental Protection Agency as impaired.

Two years ago, the Des Moines Water Works sued three counties over rising nitrate levels in the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers, from which it draws water.

The utility complained that cleaning the water has cost Des Moines area residents millions of dollars to operate a filtration system that when installed was intended to be used rarely.

Federal regulations require nitrate levels below 10 milligrams per liter, but river levels have been measured at up to four times that amount.

Republican lawmakers and GOP Gov. Terry Branstad have been critical of the lawsuit and have said officials should rely on voluntary methods to reduce pollution from farms.

The new legislation would transfer the assets and control of the independent water utilities in Des Moines and the suburbs of Urbandale and West Des Moines to their respective cities.

Iowa law currently allows water boards to be dissolved only by a public vote. In a 2003 election in the suburb of West Des Moines, 90 percent of voters chose to keep the independent water board rather than transfer power to the city council.

Republican Rep. Jarad Klein, who introduced the legislation, said the Water Works board should have been more willing to listen to ratepayers and elected officials from surrounding areas.

"If they were more willing to listen we might not be here today," Klein said.

Farm groups have said the lawsuit soured relationships and has done nothing to improve water quality. Farmers are voluntarily using measures such as grass filters and buffer strips to contain runoff, according to Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill.