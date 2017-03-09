WikiLeaks to techies: Let’s work to block CIA hacking

Paris • WikiLeaks will work with technology companies to help defend them against the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking tools, founder Julian Assange said Thursday, an approach which sets up a potential conflict between Silicon Valley firms eager to protect their products and an agency stung by the radical transparency group's disclosures.

In an online press conference, Assange acknowledged that some companies had asked for more details about the CIA cyberespionage toolkit whose existence he purportedly revealed in a massive leak published Tuesday.

"We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out," Assange said. Once tech firms had patched their products, he said, he would release the full data of the hacking tools to the public.