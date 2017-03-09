Lego sees record revenue as demand grows globally

Copenhagen, Denmark • Danish toy maker Lego says its famous colored building blocks were in high demand in most regions last year, helping its full year revenue grow 6 percent to $5.4 billion, the highest figure in the company's 85-year history.

The privately-held group's net profit rose to $1.3 billion) from $1.2 billion in 2015.

CEO Bali Padda said Thursday that he was "satisfied" with Lego's performance, adding that sales growth in the last six months of 2016 "was at more sustainable levels than previous years."

The toy maker was "encouraged" by sales in Europe, saw "strong potential" in China but sales were flat in U.S. markets.