Global stocks weighed down by crude oil slump

London • Global stocks were weighed down Thursday by a big buildup in U.S. oil stockpiles that depressed crude prices and shares of energy companies in particular.
KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.8 percent at 7,275 while Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent to 4,946. The CAC 40 in France was 0.3 percent lower at 4,946. U.S. stocks were poised for a lower opening with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 0.2 percent.
EXCESS ENERGY: Oil reserves grew by 8 million barrels last week, far more than analysts expected, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. The news triggered a sell-off in energy-related shares and oil futures, with benchmark U.S. crude losing $2.86, or 5.4 percent, to close at $50.28 a barrel, its biggest drop in more than a year. Prices continued to fall Thursday, with the benchmark rate down a further 2.3 percent at $49.13 a barrel. Brent was 2.1 percent lower at $52.02 a barrel.