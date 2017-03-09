Briefs: Snowbasin, IRS, Golden Beverage

With Snowbasin and Sugarbush resort in Vermont joining the collective, passholders will be eligible for 32 days of skiing at 16 different resorts.

John Loomis, Snowbasin's general manager, said his resort is well suited to join the Mountain Collective because of its heritage in having hosted speed skiing events at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

IRS: 8,000 Utahns have $7.4 million in unclaimed tax returns from 2013

The IRS believes 8,000 Utah taxpayers have unclaimed federal tax refunds worth $7.4 million that could go by the wayside if they don't file their 2013 federal returns by April 18.

"There's no penalty for filing a late return if you're due a refund," said Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen, noting taxpayers have three years to claim their refunds. If they don't, "the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury."

Koskinen said half of refunds will be more than $763, the other half less. Taxpayers seeking a 2013 refund may not get checks if their 2014 and 2015 returns haven't been filed.

Golden Beverage Co. to receive MillerCoors President's Award

Ogden-based Golden Beverage Co. is one of 29 beer distributors nationwide to receive a MillerCoors President's Award for 2016.

"This recognition is due to the cooperation and encouragement of local retail customers and loyal consumers of Coors and Miller," said Golden Beverage Co. President Terry White, who will accept the award — along with company vice president Brett Birt — at a MillerCoors convention in Las Vegas.

Companies can apply for USTAR funding through March 29