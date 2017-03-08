Briefs: Pelorus, CCI, Lassonde, Imperial

The principal owner is James Bramlette, who announced plans last year to redevelop the 680-acre site. Bramlette founded The Pelorus Group in 2004, according to the company's website.

The primary creditor, mortgage lender Lex Van Hessen Holding BV, is owed $27.5 million.

U.'s Lassonde Studios listed as one of 9 best university buildings

Architectural Digest liked what it saw in the University of Utah's Lassonde Studios, a $45 million building housing the David Eccles School of Business's Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute.

The trade publication deemed the Lassonde Studios, which opened last August, one of the nine best new university buildings around the world. The publication recognized buildings in the United States, Norway and China.

"Just as education around the world continues to evolve and innovate, so do the campuses that house the brightest future artists, scholars and financiers," Architectural Digest said. "These new structures make the grade for state-of-the-art technology, adherence to historic detailing and architecturally significant design."

Developed by Yazdani Studio of Cannon Design in association with EDA Architects, the building houses 400 residents about a 20,000-square-foot first-floor innovation space open to all students.

Historic Park City hotel reopens as Imperial House

An historic hotel from Park City's mining era a century ago has reopened as Imperial House, offering "top-tier accommodations and private event space." At 221 Main St., it is at the top of old Park City's main thoroughfare.