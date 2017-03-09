Samsung to make some home appliances in U.S.

Samsung Electronics is in preliminary talks to expand its manufacturing operations in the U.S. with a new facility for home appliances.

The Suwon, South Korea-based technology giant expects to spend at least $300 million on the project and is discussing the plans with at least five states, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The shift may involve moving some of the production of oven ranges to the U.S. from Mexico and could generate about 500 jobs, according to the Journal.

"This is a complex process that, like all strategic business decisions, will not be made final until it is determined through proper due diligence and planning that it is the best option for Samsung," the company said in a statement.