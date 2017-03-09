How shale is changing the world gas trade

As the new kid on the block, exporters of U.S. liquefied natural gas -- led by Cheniere Energy and Royal Dutch Shell -- are seeking the best price at any given time. As U.S. exports grow, it's a strategy that could shift the economics of LNG toward an emerging spot market akin to oil.

"The U.S. puts gas into places on short notice at a good price," said Jason Feer, head of business intelligence at ship broker Poten & Partners Inc., in a telephone interview. "It's been flexible. The market's becoming more short term and the U.S. has been very effective at meeting those needs."

The U.S. stands to become the world's third-largest exporter by 2020, when it's expected to ship about 8.3 billion cubic feet a day of capacity, or 14 percent of the world's share, according to London-based consultant Energy Aspects. That growth is a testament to the power of the shale boom of the last decade, helping to reduce the country's reliance on foreign energy sources.

Drilling technologies such as hydraulic fracturing have made it profitable to tap vast resources of carbon fuels trapped in rock thousands of feet below the surface. The results: A natural gas supply glut stuck stubbornly in place since mid-2015, and billions of dollars redirected toward new export facilities by Cheniere, Dominion Resources, Kinder Morgan and others.

Breanne Dougherty, a natural gas analyst for Societe Generale in New York, calls the U.S. push into the global LNG market "an inarguable game changer."

Having gas delivery that isn't fixed by destination represents a new type of supply that will undoubtedly lead to more flexible contracts being signed elsewhere around the world, according to Dougherty. U.S. terminals made another key break from the global norm by pricing LNG off of the country's benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana instead of tying it to the price of oil, she said.

Cheniere, which built the Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, was the first to ship shale gas abroad. The Houston-based company is now in the process of starting up its third plant and is expected to own 7 percent of the world's export capacity in 2020, according to Energy Aspects.

In its debut year, Cheniere shipped 56 cargoes to 17 countries, including Mexico, China, and India. Last week, it reported its first quarterly earnings gain since 2010.

"We continue to be pleasantly surprised by the speed and magnitude" of demand, said Anatol Feygin, Cheniere's chief commercial officer, during a conference call last week. "China and India underscored their potential to quickly increase LNG demand and tighten global markets."

Just a year ago, Cheniere was at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, the energy industry's yearly get-together in Houston, to talk about the launch of its first tanker from Sabine Pass.

Fegyin is scheduled to present at this year's meeting on Wednesday, a week after the company's announcement that it has secured its first deal to tap Canadian shale to supply its LNG production, expanding its influence as one of North America's largest gas buyers.

Prior to the start of U.S. exports last year, Asia and Europe were seen as the likeliest customers. Gas production in Europe is declining as demand grows and, in some cases, countries have expressed a desire to displace pipeline imports from Russia, seeking to diversify their supply at a time of unsettled geopolitics, according to Dougherty, of Societe Generale.

However, while analysts and traders watched whether Europe would emerge as a big buyer, Mexico, which already imports the most U.S. gas by pipeline, quickly became the largest importer of shipped-in LNG from the U.S., followed by Chile. China, South Korea and Japan boosted buying during the winter. Perhaps the most unexpected customers were in the Middle East, as Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates took in tankers in the backyard of the world's largest supplier, Qatar.

Dominion is expected to join the fray as a U.S. exporter by the end of this year, with its Cove Point terminal in Maryland bringing the nation's export capability to about 3.2 billion cubic feet a day, according to Energy Aspects data.