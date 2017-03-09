PPG Industries exploring deal with Akzo Nobel?

PPG Industries, the industrial chemicals group, is exploring a potential deal with Dutch rival Akzo NobelNV, according to people familiar with the matter.

PPG is working with advisers to study a transaction that could involve acquiring all or part of Amsterdam-based Akzo Nobel, which has a market value of about $17 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren't public. There is no certainty an agreement will be reached, they said.

PPG shares rose as much as 10 percent in New York to $110.81, the most in eight years, while Akzo Nobel's U.S. traded shares climbed 12 percent.