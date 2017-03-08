Express and Bojangles sink; H&R Block soars

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
• H&R Block Inc., up $3.10 to $23.94
The tax preparer jumped after releasing solid results and saying it's seeing encouraging trends early in the tax filing season.
• The Children's Place Inc., up $18.25 to $118.15
The seller of children's clothes and accessories soared after reporting strong results and issuing a forecast that was much stronger than analysts expected.
• Urban Outfitters Inc., down 66 cents to $24.75
The clothing retailer issued a full-year forecast that disappointed investors.
• Citigroup Inc., up 61 cents to $61.11