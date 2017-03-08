Owners of South Carolina resort bankrupt

Charleston, S.C. • The owners of the resort on Daufuskie Island are seeking bankruptcy protection.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that four companies affiliated with a Utah business that owns the remote Beaufort County property filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday night in Columbia.

The property includes an inn, beach cottages, a golf course and a ferry boat landing.

The Pelorus Group of Salt Lake City acquired parts of the Daufuskie resort southwest of Hilton Head Island in 2011.

Court filings show that lenders are owed nearly $35 million.

The principal owner is James Bramlette, who last year announced plans to redevelop the 680-acre site into Melrose resort. Bramlette founded The Pelorus Group in 2004, the company's website said.