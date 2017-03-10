Firms pushed out as industrial districts rebuild

The transformations are a point of pride for growing communities but difficult for manufacturers and warehouse owners, who, after operating successfully for decades, sometimes now feel shunned by their new, more polished neighbors.

The cold shoulder feels especially chilly in the Midwest, a region that has long prided itself on an unassuming work ethic and a long, prosperous history of steel mills, factories and meat-packing plants.

In a part of Minneapolis-St. Paul known as the Midway, manufacturers have drawn complaints about noise and truck traffic from residents of new apartments built along a light rail line that links the two cities.

Many warehouses and light industrial businesses have disappeared from Denver's River North Art District. With real estate becoming so expensive, the few that remain will likely sell out.

And in the Milwaukee neighborhood called Walker's Point, the trend has progressed to the degree that some people are now trying to retain some industry and older housing because, as University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee urban planning professor Carolyn Esswein puts it, "If it's suddenly all 12-story housing towers, that doesn't have the same feeling."

Des Moines businesses are focused on the makeover of an area dubbed the Market District, which stands nearly in the shadow of the golden state Capitol dome and borders a trendy area of shops, hotels and bars called the East Village. Planners envision replacing manufacturing buildings, warehouses and scrap yards with housing, offices and shops. It's a dream that's quickly becoming reality as sleek apartment towers, craft beer bars and even a design-your-own cupcake bakery open in the neighborhood.

Apart from state government and insurance firms, Des Moines has long relied on a blue-collar workforce that produced soap, steel and other goods in drab buildings in and around the city's compact downtown. Most of those buildings have been renovated or demolished, making room for a sculpture garden, loft apartments and townhouses. The businesses moved elsewhere.

The Market District will be one of the last industrial strongholds, and while Vincent said he likes the improvements, he's puzzled why the city does not seem to value the well-paying jobs he provides for about 15 workers.

"It's great they're doing this, but then they go to the businesses and say, 'Hey, you need to get out,'" he said.

A few blocks away, the encroaching development convinced Teresa Van Vleet-Danos to sell a 2-acre property and move her stone-cutting business, which was started by a Scottish immigrant who came to Des Moines to help build the Capitol and stayed. Rowat Cut Stone & Marble has been at the same location for 138 years.

"I love this old building," said Van Vleet-Danos, pointing out details of the cavernous wooden structure she's owned for 32 years. "It has its own character, its own vibe."

The company has until this summer to clear out. The weathered building will be knocked down and replaced with apartment towers.

Because of her success at Rowat, a local business journal in 2012 named Van Vleet-Danos its woman business owner of the year. But with the area around her company changing so dramatically, she knew her occasionally loud, sometimes dusty operation would not last at the site. So when she was offered a good price for her property, she agreed to relocate, probably to a Des Moines suburb.

"It won't be the same because you can't recreate this," Van Vleet-Danos said.