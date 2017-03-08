Board: Puerto Rico needs emergency action

The warning comes ahead of a meeting on Monday where the board is expected to approve a fiscal plan that many believe will be amended to include austerity measures.

The board recommended in its letter that Puerto Rico's government take four key steps immediately. Among those is a furlough for government workers, teachers and other public employees to save as much as $40 million. The board also advised the government to slash professional service contracts by 50 percent and cut health care costs by negotiating drug prices and reducing the rates of health plans and providers.

The board also urged Puerto Rico's Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Administration to take immediate control of all the government's accounts, revenues and expenses.

The letter was released on the same day that the Spanish-language daily El Nuevo Dia published a column by Carrion warning that medium- and long-term measures will not be sufficient.

"Puerto Rico has run out of money and time," he wrote. "This is only going to get worse as the clock keeps ticking."

Gov. Ricardo Rossello submitted a revised fiscal plan last week that contains several medium- and long-term measures to cut costs and generate revenue. The plan lacks austerity measures the board is seeking, such as cutting government payroll by 30 percent and slashing the public pension system by 10 percent.

A spokeswoman for Rossello did not immediately return a message for comment.