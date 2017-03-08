Board: Puerto Rico needs emergency action

San Juan, Puerto Rico • A federal control board warned on Wednesday that Puerto Rico's government needs to take "major emergency actions" to avoid shutting down because its cash flow is critically low.
The comments published in a letter to the government are the sharpest yet made by a board that recently began overseeing the U.S. territory's finances.
The board released an audited financial statement that found this year's government expenses could be understated by $360 million to $810 million. It warned that Puerto Rico could face a $190 million cash deficit by July.
"Without major emergency actions, the Commonwealth soon will be unable to pay essential services, including pensions, education, health care and public safety, in a matter of months," wrote board chairman Jose Carrion.