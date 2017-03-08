From Ferrari to Opel: Geneva’s hottest rides

At 13 feet 10 inches long, the Crossland X is 6 inches shorter than Opel's mainstay Astra compact, making it easy to park in Europe's often crowded and narrow streets. And it is 4 inches taller, offering the higher seat position that makes some drivers feel more comfortable in traffic.

The Crossland keeps off-road features such as protective covering over the wheel wells and lower doors. But Opel is clear that this one is meant for city streets; the marketing concept aims at people who load up on groceries at an organic farm outside town or use the generous rear cargo space to lug suitcases on vacation to Tuscany.

The Crossland X has a panoramic glass roof and an eight-inch touchscreen on the dash that lets occupants use the Apple CarPlay or Android Auto apps.

The vehicle was developed as a collaborative project with PSA Group, which has reached a deal to buy Opel from parent company General Motors Co. That means it's a sign of things to come. To return Opel to profit, PSA Group will need the higher per-vehicle earnings that come from SUVs as compared to ordinary mass-market cars. Opel hasn't made a full-year profit in Europe since 1999.

———

MERCEDES-BENZ CONCEPT X-CLASS

Daimler AG's luxury brand is positioning this mid-size pickup as more than just a workhorse; they hope it appeals to people who want to combine commercial use and off-road capability with personal transportation such as taking the kids to school, towing a boat or shopping for groceries. And so the X-Class has an electric winch and big tires to lug up to 1.1 ton of freight, but also comfortable nubuck leather seats and room for five people.

Marketing materials envision customers like an Argentine cattle rancher, a soybean farmer in Brazil or a South African winemaker. The key markets are seen as Brazil, Argentina, Australia and South Africa. The company says that mid-size pickups are the largest single vehicle segment in Australia with 14.1 percent, and second-biggest in Argentina with 11.6 percent.

The company says it hasn't made a decision on whether it will sell the truck in the U.S. The X-Class will go on sale in Europe later this year.

It will be manufactured in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan Alliance at a Nissan plant in Barcelona, Spain and at a Renault plant in Cordoba, Argentina.

———

FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST