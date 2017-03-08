Two states ask Trump to stop Emirates flight

New York • Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to stop a Gulf-based airline from starting a roundtrip flight between Newark, N.J., and Athens this month, the latest salvo in a dispute over claims of unfair competition.

The letter released late Tuesday contends Emirates and other Gulf airlines have an unfair advantage over American air carriers because they receive billions in state subsidies.

The group wants Trump to delay the scheduled Sunday commencement of the flight until his administration can negotiate a resolution with the airlines.

In a statement Wednesday, Emirates said Sunday's Newark-to-Athens flight is scheduled to operate as planned. "We have the full approvals and support from the relevant authorities, airports, and travel communities in both Newark and Athens," the airline said.