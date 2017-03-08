U.S. productivity in 2016 was smallest since 2011

Washington • The productivity of American workers grew at a slower pace in fourth quarter and last year recorded the smallest annual gain in five years.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity grew at a 1.3 percent annual pace from October through December, down from 3.3 percent in the third quarter. For 2016, productivity eked out a 0.2 percent increase, the smallest since a 0.1 percent gain in 2011.
Labor costs, which account for changes in productivity, rose at a 1.7 percent annual pace in the fourth quarter. That's up from a 0.7 percent increase from July through September.