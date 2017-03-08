What the CIA thinks of your antivirus program

———

COMODO

The CIA appears to give mixed praise to the antivirus solution by Comodo, the self-described "global leader in cyber security solutions."

One post by an apparent CIA hacker published by WikiLeaks said Comodo is "a colossal pain in the posterior. It literally catches everything until you tell it not to."

Just don't upgrade to Comodo 6.

That version "doesn't catch nearly as much stuff," the hacker appears to say, describing a particularly glaring vulnerability as a "Gaping Hole of DOOM."

Melih Abdulhayoglu, Comodo's chief executive, emphasized the first part of the post, saying that being called a pain by the CIA was "a badge of honor we will wear proudly." In a statement, he said that the trick described by the CIA was obsolete. Comodo 6 was released in 2013; Comodo 10 was released in January.

———

KASPERSKY LAB

This is one of the world's leading providers of endpoint protection. But it may not keep you safe from the CIA.

A flaw in the code "enables us to bypass Kaspersky's protections," according to another post .

Founder Eugene Kaspersky dismissed the comment, saying in a Twitter message that the flaw identified in the CIA leak was fixed "years ago."

A statement from his company said a second flaw apparently identified by the agency was fixed in December 2015.

———