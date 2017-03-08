What the CIA thinks of your antivirus program

Paris • Peppering the 8,000 pages of purported Central Intelligence Agency hacking data released Tuesday by WikiLeaks are reviews of some of the world's most popular antivirus products.
The hackers are quoted taking potshots at antivirus firms, suggesting the American intelligence agencies are keenly aware of flaws in the products meant to be keeping us all safe online.
The data published by WikiLeaks isn't systematic enough to draw firm conclusions about the reliability of one product or another and the uncertain dating means the CIA's critiques provide more of a snapshot than an overview.
Still, the posts show America's top cyberspies aren't always flattering about commonly used security software.