Markets Right Now: US indexes end broadly lower

London • Global stock markets traded on a soft note Wednesday after Wall Street fell for a second day following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about reducing drug prices.
KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.2 percent at 7,325 while the CAC 40 in France was flat at 4,953. Germany's DAX was up 0.1 percent at 11,976. Wall Street was poised for a flat open with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures unchanged.
TRUMP WATCH: Trump tweeted Tuesday before the stock market opened that he is working on "a new system" to reduce drug prices and bring competition to the industry. Pharmaceutical stocks fell, especially those of biotechnology companies, which make drugs that are complicated to engineer and can be extremely expensive.