Key issues in Samsung heir’s bribery trial

Samsung says it did not seek any favors and it denies any wrongdoing. "Future court proceedings will reveal the truth," it said in response to the documents prosecutors released Monday. Below are issues that Lee and prosecutors will be contesting at court, and Samsung's responses.

——

IS LEE A BRIBERY SUSPECT OR VICTIM OF COERCION?

Prosecutors believe Lee and other Samsung executives gave or promised to give the $38 million to four entities controlled by Choi as a form of bribery. Samsung will likely contend it was coerced into giving the money.

About half of the $38 million went to two nonprofit foundations and a winter sports center under Choi's control that purport to support Korean cultural and sports activities. Samsung promised to give $19 million to the German-based sports agency that oversaw the equestrian training of Choi's daughter. Before the scandal unfolded, Samsung paid 6 million euros out of the promised amount, which in part covered the costs of the horses for Choi's daughter. Prosecutors believe that in transferring the 6 million euros to the German-based company Samsung forged documents and falsely reported to a bank that it was transferring the funds to pay for equestrian training for a Samsung Electronics corporate team. They allege the company concealed proceeds from criminal activities of bribery and embezzlement and hid assets overseas, a crime punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum life sentence.

Prosecutors believe that President Park was Choi's accomplice in alleged influence peddling. Park denies that. She is waiting for the Constitutional Court's ruling on whether to uphold her impeachment, which could be announced as soon as this week.

In a parliamentary hearing in December, Lee denied seeking any favors but did not deny transferring the money to Choi's foundations and the sports agency.

Samsung said it disagrees with the findings of the prosecutors and says it has not paid bribes or improperly requested favors.

——

DID LEE EMBEZZLE SAMSUNG MONEY?

Prosecutors allege that 29.8 billion won ($25.8 million) of the money given to Park and Choi was embezzled from Samsung Electronics and other Samsung companies. Embezzling more than 5 billion won ($4.3 million) is punishable by at least five years in prison. Prosecutors believe that funds of other, smaller Samsung companies such as Samsung Life Insurance, South Korea's largest life insurer; Samsung C&T; Cheil Worldwide and two other Samsung companies were donated to entities controlled by Choi. Samsung has not confirmed or denied if any funds were embezzled.

——

WHY WOULD SAMSUNG GIVE MONEY TO CHOI?

After Lee's father, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, fell ill in May 2014 and became unable to lead the company, the company stepped up business dealings, including an initial public offering and mergers of some Samsung companies, to help smooth the father-to-son leadership succession. The younger Lee's handicaps in controlling South Korea's largest business group were his less-than-1 percent stake in Samsung Electronics and his lack of a strong track record. Instead of buying more Samsung Electronics stock, Lee Jae-yong gained greater control through a merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries in 2015 that was helped by support from the pension fund, a key investor.

Samsung was also dealing with regulators' efforts to rein in the power of big businesses that traditionally have dominated the economy. Such moves include banning expanding cross-shareholdings that the Lees and other founding families have used to wield outsized control of their business empires despite holding only minority stakes in those conglomerates.