What the GOP health care plan means for you

And neither the government's current plan nor the plan offered by Republicans seems capable of addressing the larger problem, the rising cost of health care that is translating into higher insurance rates, experts say.

"No politician can save you from that," said Dan Mendelson, CEO of the consulting firm Avalere Health.

But the draft offers the first look at how Republicans want to change the government's role in delivering health care. Here's a look at the possible impact:

WILL I PAY MORE FOR INSURANCE?

You might, because you could receive less help from the government.

The Affordable Care Act provides tax credits based on how much money you make to help take the sting out of paying for insurance. The new proposal provides tax credits that are based mainly on your age. These may offer less support for people with low incomes than the current system.

On the other hand, because the new proposal allows for a broader range of insurance plans, it could mean that people may have a better chance of finding a plan they can afford.

WHO WILL THIS HELP OR HURT THE MOST?

Younger, healthier people may have cheaper coverage options, but costs could climb for older patients with chronic conditions and people with low incomes.

The ACA provided subsidies that helped many people with chronic conditions pay out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles, the amount a person has to pay toward care before most insurance coverage starts. Those subsidies could be eliminated under the Republican plan. There's an option for states to provide such subsidies, but it's not yet clear how those would work.

And lower-income people may struggle to pay their premiums, the amount due each month for care, because they would get less help from the government.

For example, under the Republican plan, a 41-year-old customer of the insurer Molina Healthcare who earns $20,000 would receive a $3,000 tax credit toward a $4,300 annual premium for one of the company's plans. That would leave the customer with a bill of $1,300 if there were no cheaper plan available. Under the current system, the government would cover nearly the entire cost of that plan.

WILL THERE BE MORE PLANS TO CHOOSE FROM?

The Republican proposal loosens restrictions on the coverage insurers can offer. That could mean a wider variety of plans, including options with lower prices.