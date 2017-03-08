ACA overhaul fattens tax break for health CEOs

Health insurance companies stand to gain a bigger tax break for CEO pay in the Obamacare revamp.
The bill unveiled Monday would scrap the limitation for insurers on how much executive compensation is tax deductible. The new proposal lifts the guaranteed deduction to $1 million from $500,000 established by the Affordable Care Act and also lets insurers deduct any pay linked to performance.
The threshold set by the Obama administration was designed to discourage companies from letting any increases in revenue go to executive bonuses rather than patient care.
The measure would be removed at the end of 2017 if the proposal put forth by Republicans, called the American Health Care Act, becomes law. It would also bring insurers on par with other public U.S. companies.