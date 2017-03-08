ACA overhaul fattens tax break for health CEOs

The $500,000 cap was part of "a big push to ensure that government dollars are kept separate from compensation dollars," John Trentacoste, a managing director at executive pay consulting firm Farient Advisors, said in an email.

Republicans are seeking to phase out key parts of former President Barack Obama's signature health care program and help citizens purchase insurance via an age-based tax credit.

It's not clear whether the plan can win the support of House conservatives or clear the Senate. President Donald Trump is also seeking to curb drug prices and said Tuesday in a tweet he's pursuing a new system for industry competition. The tweet pushed pharmaceutical stocks down.

Starting in 2013, the ACA lowered the deduction limit for health insurers to $500,000 for a company's CEO and three other top-paid executives. It also removed the deductibility for pay above the guaranteed limit that's linked to company results.

The idea to reduce the deductibility of executive compensation was first hatched in the early 1990s and signed into law by President Bill Clinton.

The move was intended to curb the rise in executive pay and ensure company bosses only got paid if their businesses and shareholders did well.

Instead, it made $1 million the default salary for public company CEOs and helped spur the use of stock options and other equity awards, which sent executive pay soaring during the bull market of the 1990s.