SunEdison to sell stakes in TerraForm yieldcos

The transactions would help untangle SunEdison from two of its biggest affiliates that helped bring down the world's biggest-renewable energy developer in April.

The complexity of SunEdison's relationships with the yieldcos had raised corporate governance concerns and drew criticism from creditors. For Brookfield, it means acquiring a portfolio of clean power plants operating around the world, with long-term contracts to sell electricity.

"Brookfield is the Warren Buffett of the energy world," Greg Jones, an analyst at CreditSights Inc., said in an interview before the decision was announced. "They gravitate toward issues of distress and can provide capital. They have an asset management side. No one else is positioned like that."

It has about $250 billion in assets under management, including stakes in Canary Wharf in London and Manhattan West in New York.

The TerraForm Power deal also comes with the promise of growth.

Brookfield is pledging to give the yieldco a right-of-first-offer for about 3,500 megawatts of wind and solar farms in North America and western Europe, as well as a $500 million equity line.

"They've very attractive assets," Sachin Shah, chief executive officer of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, said on a call Tuesday with analysts. "And they trade well because of the stability of the cash flows." Yieldcos make money from the sale of power to utilities under long-term contracts.

TerraForm Global surged 16 percent at 10:36 a.m. in New York to $4.93, and TerraForm Power gained 6.2 percent.

Brookfield has said it already owns with its partners about 34 percent of TerraForm Power.

The yieldco's shareholders will have the option of being paid in cash or $1.94 per existing share plus one share in TerraForm Power post-closing under the terms of the agreement, the companies said.

As part of the deal, Brookfield would provide strategic services and long-term investment advisory services to TerraForm Power. SunEdison agreed to convert its Class B controlling shares into regular Class A shares, which would give it a 36.9 percent stake.

"It's looks fair to us, and with Brookfield coming in as a sponsor it opens up the potential for growth coming back to TerraForm as they do some restructuring both from the balance sheet and operationally," said Ben Kallo, an analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co.

Brookfield agreed to buy all outstanding Class A shares of TerraForm Global for $5.10 each, a 20 percent premium over the $4.25 closing price Monday. SunEdison agreed to convert its Class B controlling shares in TerraForm Global into Class A shares that would give it a 25 percent stake, and it will get a quarter of the consideration paid to shareholders.

In January, Brookfield confirmed that it was in exclusive talks to buy shares in the two yieldcos for a combined value of as much as $2.46 billion. A deadline for those talks to finish passed on Monday.

SunEdison said it supports the transactions announced Tuesday, which must be approved by the U.S. bankruptcy court.