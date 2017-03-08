Hong Kong tycoons riled by high Chinese land bids

Some of Hong Kong's property billionaires have singled out the phenomenon of rising land prices in seeming bafflement. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.'s Chairman Raymond Kwok alluded to "crazy bids" by Chinese entrants in the company's earnings briefing last week.

Property tycoon Li Ka-shing has said that the price of "flour," or land, now exceeds the cost of "bread," or apartments, while fellow octogenarian Lui Che-Woo said he was having trouble reading the property market amid skyrocketing land prices.

The buying spree by mainland developers could also prove a fresh headache for Hong Kong's leadership, which has tried in vain to rein in home prices in the world's costliest property market.

Apartment buyers tend to view aggressive land bids as a sign that prices have further to climb, helping to drive speculative demand, according to analysts. CIMB Securities Ltd. estimates that rising land prices will lead to a 10 percent increase in the cost of finished homes by 2019.

Times Property's Shum, who hasn't yet invested in Hong Kong but says he is paying close attention to the market, sees the trend intensifying as Chinese developers look for new areas of growth outside the mainland, where land prices are also climbing out of reach.

"The share that Chinese developers have in Hong Kong's land market will get just bigger and bigger," he said.