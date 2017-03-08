Quantcast
Hong Kong tycoons riled by high Chinese land bids

BLOOMBERG NEWS
First Published      Last Updated Mar 08 2017 01:05 am

Shum Chiu Hung, chairman of Chinese developer Times Property Holdings Ltd., has advice for those dismayed at record land bids in Hong Kong by mainland firms: "Get used to it."

Chinese developers have dominated Hong Kong's land sales this year, splurging more than $2.9 billion to win all three residential plots tendered, including a record sum for a waterfront site.

That adds to a spate of acquisitions since the beginning of 2016, with Chinese buyers accounting for 53 percent of the $12.2 billion in Hong Kong's government land sales in that period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on official numbers.

Some of Hong Kong's property billionaires have singled out the phenomenon of rising land prices in seeming bafflement. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.'s Chairman Raymond Kwok alluded to "crazy bids" by Chinese entrants in the company's earnings briefing last week.

Property tycoon Li Ka-shing has said that the price of "flour," or land, now exceeds the cost of "bread," or apartments, while fellow octogenarian Lui Che-Woo said he was having trouble reading the property market amid skyrocketing land prices.

The buying spree by mainland developers could also prove a fresh headache for Hong Kong's leadership, which has tried in vain to rein in home prices in the world's costliest property market.

Apartment buyers tend to view aggressive land bids as a sign that prices have further to climb, helping to drive speculative demand, according to analysts. CIMB Securities Ltd. estimates that rising land prices will lead to a 10 percent increase in the cost of finished homes by 2019.

Times Property's Shum, who hasn't yet invested in Hong Kong but says he is paying close attention to the market, sees the trend intensifying as Chinese developers look for new areas of growth outside the mainland, where land prices are also climbing out of reach.

"The share that Chinese developers have in Hong Kong's land market will get just bigger and bigger," he said.

 

