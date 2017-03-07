Consumer borrowing has smallest gain since 2012

U.S. consumer debt outstanding in January posted the smallest gain since July 2012 as American households reduced their credit-card balances.

The $8.8 billion advance last month was smaller than the lowest estimate in a Bloomberg survey and followed a revised $14.8 billion gain in the prior month, Federal Reserve figures showed Tuesday.

Revolving debt, which includes credit cards, declined by the most since December 2012 as households got to work reducing balances that had built up over the holiday-shopping season. The figures also help explain a moderation in consumer spending so far in the first quarter.

At the same time, the pace of non-revolving credit picked up in January from a month earlier on financing of big-ticket purchases such as cars and school loans.