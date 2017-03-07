Treasuries still down after weak three-year sale

Treasuries were lower in U.S. trading Tuesday led by the three-year sector after the government's monthly auction of the maturity drew a higher-than-expected yield.
The three-year yield was higher by 2.2 basis points at about 1.605 percent as of 1:25 p.m. in New York. It traded at the highest level since December last week, 1.62 percent, as the market-implied odds of a rate hike at next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting approached certainty. The auction of $24b of new three-year notes was awarded at 1.630 percent, about half a basis point higher than where it was quoted in when-issued trading at the 1 p.m. auction deadline and the highest three-year auction yield since April 2010.