Treasuries still down after weak three-year sale

--Auction was only the second three-year sale of the past eight to tail; despite outright yield and concession on day, it faced risk that FOMC will revise up its estimate for how much the fed funds target will rise in coming years; Morgan Stanley this week recommended a short position in 5Y for that reason

--2.74 bid-to-cover ratio was below average for previous six, and primary dealer award was higher than previous as the combined award to direct and indirect bidders declined

--IG credit supply also weighed on USTs; 12 issuers lined up to sell an estimated $16b, led by Siemens $benchmark with 10Y and 30Y tranches; Treasuries fell Monday as $22.7b was priced by 11 names

--30Y yield rose as much as 1.7bp to 3.122 percent, testing YTD highs near 3.13 percent, which held on two previous occasions in January

--JPMorgan Treasury Client Survey for week ended Monday shows investors see buying opportunities in higher yields; longs increased and shorts declined among all clients and active clients, leaving both categories net long

--Front-end flows skewed to buying, including in white eurodollars (2017 expiries) and in call options on Dec18 eurodollars

--UST yields widened vs German yields, which declined led by short end as SNB data showed a jump in FX reserves; the U.S.-German 2Y spread approached 220bp, widest since January 2000.