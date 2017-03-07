Brown-Forman falls, Nimble Storage soars

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

• Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1.55 to $49.71

Drugmakers fell after President Donald Trump said the government is making new efforts to rein in drug prices.

• Brown-Forman Corp., down $1.52 to $46.96

The maker of Jack Daniel's and other liquors reported a 4 percent decline in earnings, citing a strong dollar and revenue lost from brands that it sold.

• Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., down $4.53 to $48.08

The sporting goods retailer issued a profit forecast that came in below what Wall Street analysts were looking for.