NYC landmarks interiors of the Waldorf Astoria

New York City on Tuesday landmarked some lavish public interiors at the Waldorf Astoria to save them as the hotel's Chinese owners start a renovation that will produce hundreds of private condominiums.

Nine members of the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously to preserve two dozen original spaces of the grand Park Avenue hotel that opened in 1931. The commission must approve any future changes.

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. bought the Waldorf in 2015 for nearly $2 billion from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The makeover involves converting hundreds of guest rooms into condominiums, while Hilton will continue to run a diminished hotel when it reopens in two to three years.