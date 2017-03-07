Trump praises Exxon and himself for 2013 plan

Washington • President Donald Trump is again citing corporate investments planned before he took office as evidence that his policies are growing jobs and business.

"We are already winning again, America!" he tweeted Monday after Exxon Mobil announced the latest details of an expansion initiative that actually began in 2013.

"Buy American & hire American are the principals at the core of my agenda, which is: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS," he said in another tweet thanking Exxon Mobil for the announcement.

It's the latest in a string of corporate announcements about jobs and investments that date back to plans companies largely made when Barack Obama was president.