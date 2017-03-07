Chaffetz says poor people may need to forgo iPhone to pay for health care; Lee opposes Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill

Chaffetz also appeared on Fox News Tuesday, where he sought to clarify his iPhone remark.

"What we're trying to say and maybe I didn't say it as smoothly as I possibly could, but people need to make a conscious choice and I believe in self-reliance," he said. "And they're going to have to make those decision."

The Republican plan, released Monday night, removes the requirement to buy insurance, though it allows insurance companies to charge a penalty for those who have gaps in coverage. It also promotes health savings accounts, where people can stash away their own money to cover medical expenses.

In response to a question about Chaffetz's comments, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said at a White House press briefing Tuesday that people already cannot afford their coverage.

"What's happening right now is that the American people are having to sacrifice in order to purchase coverage," he said.

Price said a goal of the new plan is to drive down costs and increase choices.

Chase Thomas, policy and advocacy counsel for the left-leaning Alliance for a Better Utah, condemned Chaffetz's remark.

"While acknowledging that people will soon be uninsured after the replacement of Obamacare, Rep. Chaffetz tries to shift the blame from Congress onto the backs of ordinary Americans," he said. "We hope Rep. Chaffetz sleeps well at night with his iPhone and Apple Watch on his nightstand, while millions of Americans now live under the threat of their affordable healthcare soon becoming less affordable or unattainable."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has opposed the overhaul, saying Tuesday that the new plan is "not the Obamacare repeal bill we've been waiting for."

"It is a missed opportunity and a step in the wrong direction," Lee said in a statement.

Along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Lee called on Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act but take time to develop a replacement. In particular, he dislikes a new tax credit system based on age that would replace Obamacare's income-based tax subsidies. He also criticizes how the bill was negotiated in private.

"We don't know how many people would use this new tax credit, we don't know how much it will cost and we don't know if this bill will make health care more affordable for Americans," Lee said. "This is exactly the type of back-room dealing and rushed process that we criticized Democrats for, and it is not what we promised the American people."

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story with more reactions and details on the Republican health care plan throughout the day.